Police say brothers charged in connection to Wilmington teen shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested two brothers in connection in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old yesterday at the Cypress Cove Apartments.

Officers arrested Jaden Tyrell Pierce, 16, and Keshaun Durrel Pierce, 18, in Burgaw Thursday night.

Police spokeswoman, Linda Thompson, says they are told the two are brothers.

Wilmington Police say both teens were involved in a shooting at Cypress Cove apartments that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital with serious injuries.

Jaden is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and Keshaun Pierce is charged with accessory after the fact.