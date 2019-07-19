‘Reprisal’ looking for background extras to play cops

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hulu’s ‘Reprisal’ is looking for background extras to sign up to play recurring cops.

The production is calling for men and women of all ethnicities to be paid extras for two days as recurring cops. Extras must be 25 or older. Men are asked to be clean shaven, have in-regulation style hair, with a waist size between 32-42. Women who apply should fit pant sizes between 6-12.

Extras will be paid $64 for the first 8 hours and time and half for every hour that exceeds the 8th.

Those who are booked are asked to bring a white, crew neck t-shirt, a black belt and a pair of plain, black, lace up Oxfords.

To submit a general submission for this role, click here.