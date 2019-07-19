SC Aquarium: Albino alligator “Alabaster” dies after battling infection

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Aquarium says Alabaster, a rare albino alligator, died Friday morning after battling an infection.

Officials say Alabaster started showing signs of infection last week, which caused a red discoloration to his skin.

Husbandry and veterinarian staff at the Charleston aquarium say they treated the alligator with fluids, antibiotics, vitamins, and nutrient supplements. They also say colleagues around the country were consulted.

Alabaster arrived at the aquarium in 2009, and was one of just 50 estimated albino alligators in the world.

