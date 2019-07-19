Sheriff warns public about phone scams

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about phone scams in the area.

Sheriff James McVicker says people have been reporting calls from someone pretending to be a United States Marshal. The caller then allegedly tells the victims that they owe the IRS money or that they missed jury duty and have to pay a fine immediately.

“The caller wants the victim to go purchase gift cards for a certain amount of credit on them and then mail the cards to them,” McVicker said. “Or some even want the victim to go to a Wells Fargo location and wire them money.”

The sheriff’s office wants to remind the public that these calls are scams and that the United States government will never call somebody and scare them into making a payment.

If you are unsure about a call, ask for a callback number and a person to ask for, then hang up and contact your police station or sheriff’s office.