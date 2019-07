CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 13-year-old.

The sheriff’s office describes Malakhi Cooper as an African American, 5’7″ and weighs about 130 lbs. Malakhi is said to have a slim build, brown eyes, and a short brown afro.

He was last seen Tuesday, on 101 Apple Road.

If you have any information, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.