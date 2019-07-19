Sniffen’s start leads Wilmington Post 10 to game two win over Wallace

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Alex Sniffen threw 4.3 innings of scoreless baseball on Friday night to lead Wilmington Post 10 to the 7-3 game two win over Wallace Post 165.

The win gives Post 10 the 2-0 lead in the Area II Championship series. The 4th inning was a big one for Post 10. Wilmington saw four runs come across in the frame highlighted by a two RBI single from Max Hildreth.

- Advertisement -

Post 10 will have a chance to sweep the series on Saturday night. Game three between Wilmington and Wallace is set for 7:00 p.m. from Wallace-Rose Hill High School.