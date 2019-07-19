‘The Lion King’ could seal Disney’s reign over the box office

NEW YORK (CNN) — The US box office is struggling, but you wouldn’t know it if you only looked at Disney ( DIS )’s coffers.

Domestically, the company’s film slate has brought in more than $2.1 billion in 2019, which accounts for 35% of the market.

And this weekend, the windfall from the photo realistic reboot of “The Lion King” is going help Disney secure its perch at the top of the US box office.