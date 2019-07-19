‘The Lion King’ could seal Disney’s reign over the box office

NEW YORK (CNN) — The US box office is struggling, but you wouldn’t know it if you only looked at Disney (DIS)’s coffers.
The House of Mouse owns the top four highest-grossing films of 2019, including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” “Aladdin” and “Toy Story 4.” “Endgame” shattered records when it opened in April and has made more than $2.7 billion globally.
Domestically, the company’s film slate has brought in more than $2.1 billion in 2019, which accounts for 35% of the market.
And this weekend, the windfall from the photo realistic reboot of “The Lion King” is going help Disney secure its perch at the top of the US box office.
“‘The Lion King’ is one of the most beloved and well-known movie brands of all-time and this reboot will offer an opportunity for a whole new generation to embrace these iconic characters and this story in a bold new way,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore (SCOR), told CNN Business. “That should be more than enough to make it yet another hit for Disney.”