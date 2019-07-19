UNCW Board of Trustees votes in favor of pursuing permits to sell alcohol at events

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is one step closer to serving alcohol at campus events after the Board of Trustees voted in favor of a bill to let their food service vendor pursue permits.

The bill will allow Aramark move forward in trying to get permits to sell alcohol at UNCW sporting events.

Mark Lanier with UNCW says the board will then have to come back and review the permits with the board.

He says then there will be a final vote on whether to actually allow alcohol sales. no word on when that will happen.

“We will have to look at all the details on how to implement it and before we do anything, we’ll come back to the committee and make sure they’re fully informed on what we’re doing as we go forward,” UNCW Chancellor Jose Sartarelli.

