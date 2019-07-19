Wilmington Police Department holds swearing-in ceremony

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington Police Department just got a little bit bigger on Friday as the department held its swearing-in ceremony at Thalian Hall.

11 new officers were sworn in during Friday’s ceremony.

Resident Superior Court Judge G. Frank Jones was the guest speaker. After Jones spoke, all of the new officers received their badges by some of their closest family and friends.

Officer William Miller, who was an officer in Durham, was sworn in Friday. He said having his family there for the ceremony was extremely special.

“It means the world to me. To me and my family, to be able to serve the community. It’s what I have always wanted to do,” Miller said.

After the badge pinning, Chief Ralph Evangelous gave them special advice on how to have a successful career in law enforcement.

Congratulations to all of the new officers.