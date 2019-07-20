Cape Fear Museum celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing continued this weekend, and the Cape Fear Museum had some special activities Saturday to celebrate.

The Cape Fear Museum was celebrating the Apollo 11 moon landing and launch with a variety of activities.

Kids got hands on during the mission to the moon activity where they got to see a frozen moon. The kids also learned all about moons in the solar system and how they are formed.

Education Manager Amy Thornton said it is really special to see kids learning about the history of Apollo 11.

“It’s important for kids today to look back to Apollo as the first landing on the moon, because today of course we are looking towards landing on Mars and so grounding our space program in its history 50 years ago. We see a lot of grandparents hear today with grand children sharing their experiences with them,” Thornton said.

Kids also got to learn about the phases of the moon and got to view a special 50th anniversary documentary from The Smithsonian Channel called ‘The Day We Walked On The Moon’