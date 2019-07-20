Southport Fire Department responds to woods fire

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– According to the Southport Fire Departments Facebook page crews responded to a large woods fire on Saturday.

According to Police Chief Todd Coring crews were called to the fire off of Bethel Road around 2:30 p.m. after a controlled burn was left unattended and began to spread, threatening some homes in the area.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, and was out by 4:30 p.m.

There has been no reported damage to any of the homes in the area, however the fire did burn about four acres of land. There is a chance that you may still see some smoke in the area.

No injuries were reported.