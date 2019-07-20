Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue encourages patrons to prepare for the heat

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– With another hot weekend many people are hitting the beach for some fun, but that heat can cause some problems if your not careful.

Wrightsville Beach was packed with people Saturday afternoon and despite the heat, Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue was prepared as they always are.

- Advertisement -

Ocean Rescue Lieutenant Sam Proffitt gave his advice on how you can be safe at the beach in the heat, and he also said even though it is hotter Ocean Rescue procedures stay the same.

“We are fully prepared everyday of the week, 7 days a week 365 days a year for a wide variety of situations. Obviously with it being hot out we encourage patrons to stay well hydrated and if you come to the beach make sure you bring some sort of shade,” Proffitt said.

Proffitt also encourages people to not stay in the heat for extended periods of time and says just as the life guards come prepared with food and water for the day, you should as well.