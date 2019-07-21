Coast Guard suspends search for missing swimmer

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– According to MST2 Jeff Mcconnell of the Coast Guard a call came in Saturday night for a missing swimmer off of Palm Tree Island at around 10:35 p.m.

Mcconnel said that a 21-year-old male was reported missing after going for a swim with his friends.

Search boats were launched from the U.S. Coast Guard station in Wrightsville Beach as soon as the call came in, and then were joined by air units from New Hanover County.

At first light this morning units continued the search and a Helicopter was dispatched from the U.S. Coast Guard air station in Elizabeth City.

Some local volunteers also assisted with the search.

The search was suspended as of 10:15 a.m. Sunday.