Heroic efforts by Raleigh father and son save drowning 74-year-old on the NC coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Already this year, roughly seven people have drowned on the North Carolina coast. To put that in perspective there have been 28 coastal drownings nationwide.

ABC11 has learned that number could have notched one higher last week but for the quick action of a Raleigh man and his teenage son.

Kevin and Mason Hickey were vacationing at Ocean Isle — an annual trek that brought two dozen other members of their extended family.

On July 9, the Hickeys saw a 12-year-old girl standing in the shallows yelling.

“She was screaming at the top of her lungs and pointing out to the ocean. And you could see someone in the far distance,” Kevin Hickey told ABC11.

That someone was the girl’s grandfather Wayne Kelley.

Minutes earlier, the 74-year-old had been riding waves with his granddaughter.

