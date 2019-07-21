Robeson County party turns violent with one dead, two hurt

One man is dead and two others are hurt after being shot at a birthday party just before 4:45 Saturday morning on Folly Drive in Red Springs, according to Major Branch with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a male subject deceased in the front yard.

While deputies were on scene, two additional male victims arrived at Southeastern Medical Center with gunshot wounds and other injuries, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The two men were transported to another hospital for treatment. One man is in critical condition, the other is stable, according to a release.

Branch said he was advised that a large crowd was at the party when a fight broke out. Witnesses said at least 50 people were at the party at the time of the shooting.

At this time, deputies are still working to gather information as to what happened.

The victims’ names haven’t been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.