FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) — Fuquay-Varina police officers said a Garner man has been arrested after a 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday.

Officers arrested Nicholas Bunch, 37, of Garner, after a body was found on N. Main Street next to vehicle debris Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as Gerlin Efrain Murillo Garcia, 17, of Fuquay-Varina. He was a rising senior at Middle Creek High School; he previously attended Holly Springs High School.

