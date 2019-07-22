‘After Action Report’ released 10 months post-Hurricane Florence

PENDER COUNTY,NC (WWAY) — As we brave another hurricane season across the Cape Fear, Pender County is taking a look back at Hurricane Florence to improve its emergency response.

Recently, the county released it’s “After Action Report” with a list of strengths and areas of improvement, from communication to debris management.

During Hurricane Florence, more than a thousand residents were placed in shelters. But, with more than five recommendations for improvement in shelter planning and EOC operations, Emergency Management Director Tom Collins says these areas are the priority.

If you are interested in reviewing the entire report, click here.