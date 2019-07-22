Crews battle home fire in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A porch fire caused damage to a mobile home in Brunswick County Monday night according to responders.

Around 8:45 p.m. fire crews were called to a structure fire along Boone’s Neck Road near the Boone’s Neck Baptist Church. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says a porch was reportedly on fire near a home.

The home was located down a long gravel road. This limited the number of fire crews able to respond according to fire officials on scene. Firefighters on scene told WWAY that the home was reportedly 50% involved when they arrived. This means roughly half of the home was impacted by the fire by the time crews were there. Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire responded as did Civvietown and Supply Fire Departments.

Brunswick EMS was also at the fire, however, WWAY has not been told that anyone was hurt. Neighbors say the mobile home was being worked on by the family that owns it earlier that day.

The Brunswick County Fire Marshal has been asked to investigate.