Errors doom Sharks against Morehead City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Four errors came back to bite the Wilmington Sharks on Monday night as they fell to the Morehead City Marlins, 8-6.

The Sharks jumped out to the early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a Clemente Inclan three-run home run, but Morehead City would score four unanswered to take the 4-3 lead in the 3th.

A Hunter Shepherd three-run home run in the 6th inning proved to be the difference for the Marlins. Aidan McAllister took the loss in relief for the Sharks throwing 3.0 innings and allowing three earned runs.

The loss drops the Sharks to now 14-26 overall, riding a six game losing streak. Wilmington will be back in action on Tuesday night taking on the Wilson Tobs on the road.