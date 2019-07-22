Juror Appreciation Month recognizes the importance of jury service to the community

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Most people react in one of two ways when they receive a jury summons in the mail; either embrace it by willingly serve or try to find an way to be excused from service.

Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed the month of July as Juror Appreciation Month in the state of North Carolina. The proclamation states the purpose of Juror Appreciation Month is to “recognize the importance of jury service to the community.”

“We set aside this time each year to thank and recognize the thousands of North Carolinians who perform this important service to our courts,” said Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. “Their voice in our system of justice makes it possible for the Judicial Branch to carry out its important mission of administering justice for all.”

“Its a time when we will educate jurors and educate the public and raise awareness about the importance of jury service,” said DeShield Greene, a spokesperson with the North Carolina Judicial Branch.

Serving as a juror, Greene said, is extremely important to our judicial system.

“It is a right that is guaranteed to us by the United States Constitution and the North Carolina Constitution, so without qualified individuals willing to serve as jurors, that right would not be possible,” she said.

Juror Appreciation Month first launched statewide in 2017.

“It just happened to coincide with the 240th anniversary of the North Carolina Superior Courts which is where the majority of the jury trials are held in this state,” Greene said.

“We really want to make sure the jurors are aware of how much we appreciate their time because we know its time out of your schedule,” and she added, “We know its an inconvenience, but it is very important to our democracy that they participate.”