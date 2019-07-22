UPDATE: Lawsuit alleges woman contracted flesh-eating organisms at MB waterpark

A South Carolina woman has filed a lawsuit, in which it’s alleged she contracted flesh-eating organisms at a local waterpark.

Beverly Lanham says she faces more than a million dollars in medical bills after scraping her right arm at the bottom of a pool at Wild Water & Wheels back in June 2017. She says she was in the wave pool when she was knocked over, and the lawsuit says that’s when the “flesh-eating organisms entered Plaintiff’s body and began eating her right arm.”

The flesh-eating disease is identified as necrotizing fasciitis in the lawsuit, and it’s stated Lanham underwent multiple surgeries and is permanently disfigured.

