Man arrested in New Jersey in connection with Dillon deadly shooting

A man was arrested in New Jersey in connection with a deadly Dillon shooting.

Brandon Whittington, 28, was arrested last week in New Jersey in connection with a deadly shooting last month at a nightclub on Lockemy Boulevard in Dillon County, according to Captain Cliff Annette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Arnette said the victim in the case is Aljawan Lee, 26, of Dillon County.

Whittington’s mother, Carol Whittington, said her son was shot three times that evening at the nightclub and is a victim himself. Whittington said her son went to the hospital in Dillon County for his injuries and was later released.

