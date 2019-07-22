Near drowning at Oak Island, man airlifted to hospital

By
WWAY News
-
0

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island officials say a man was pulled from the water earlier today after a near drowning took place.

Oak Island Fire Chief Chris Anselmo says bystanders saw a man in his late 60s not moving in the water. They pulled him to shore and began CPR.

- Advertisement -

Anselmo says fire crews showed up around 4:20 p.m. and took over CPR. They were able to get a pulse.

The man was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. His identity and condition are not known as this time.

We will continue to bring updates as they become available.

You Might Also Like