Near drowning at Oak Island, man airlifted to hospital

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island officials say a man was pulled from the water earlier today after a near drowning took place.

Oak Island Fire Chief Chris Anselmo says bystanders saw a man in his late 60s not moving in the water. They pulled him to shore and began CPR.

Anselmo says fire crews showed up around 4:20 p.m. and took over CPR. They were able to get a pulse.

The man was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. His identity and condition are not known as this time.

We will continue to bring updates as they become available.