Police: NC trooper on motorcycle hit while pursuing car in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and North Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating after a trooper on a motorcycle was hit while following a car.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Edgewood Drive.

- Advertisement -

The trooper was pursuing a car on Tuckaseegee Road after attempting to conduct a traffic stop when the trooper collided with a black pickup truck.

CMPD said the cars on Edgewood Drive had a green light and the trooper had a red light, but the trooper was coming through to continue after the car he was following and the pickup truck did not see him.

Read more here.