Police: NC trooper on motorcycle hit while pursuing car in west Charlotte

By
WWAY News
-
0
NC trooper on motorcycle hit while pursuing car in west Charlotte (Photo: WTVD)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and North Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating after a trooper on a motorcycle was hit while following a car.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Edgewood Drive.

- Advertisement -

The trooper was pursuing a car on Tuckaseegee Road after attempting to conduct a traffic stop when the trooper collided with a black pickup truck.

CMPD said the cars on Edgewood Drive had a green light and the trooper had a red light, but the trooper was coming through to continue after the car he was following and the pickup truck did not see him.

Read more here.

You Might Also Like