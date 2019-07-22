Raleigh man charged with attempted murder after Hampstead man shot

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Raleigh man is in the Pender County jail after a shooting over the weekend.

According to a news release, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and Surf City Police went to the 400 block of Buds Lane in Hampstead for a report of a person shot.

That’s where law enforcement officers found Jerry Carol Capps, 68, shot in the left side of the chest.

Capps was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical center.

Joseph Cleveland McGee, 67, is charged with one count of Attempted Murder.

He is being held under a $250,000 bond.