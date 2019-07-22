Astro Turf project coming along at Brunswick County High Schools

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Brunswick County officials voted back in February to approve a $2.29 million dollar project to install Astro Turf surfaces at their three county high schools. The turf is currently being laid at North Brunswick High School, while South Brunswick and West Brunswick have started the preparation process.

The fields at West Brunswick and North Brunswick High School are expected to be ready for the start of the 2019 football season. School officials tell us it might be a little while longer for the playing surface to be ready at South Brunswick.