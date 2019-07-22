Wilmington Post 10 headed back to the State Tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Post 10 American Legion baseball is headed back to the North Carolina State tournament for the 11th time in 12 years.

Post 10 had no problem with Wallace Post 165 in the Area II Championship series. Wilmington swept the series winning three straight games. Post 10 outscored Wallace 41-8 in the three games.

Wilmington will be looking to make it back to back state titles. They hold the State record for most tournament titles at 11.

The tournament will be played at John Fraley Field in Cherryville, NC running July 26th through the 29th. The first three days of action will be pool play followed by the Semi-Finals and Finals on Monday and Tuesday.