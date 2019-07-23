Pet Pals: 4-year-old Chihuahua looking for a loving home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a tan Chihuahua looking for a family to join.

Shelter staff say it is necessary that he be in a home with no small children.

A meet and greet is required, and if you have other dogs you must bring them prior to adopting.

If you’re interested in meeting him, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.