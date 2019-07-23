Raleigh doll camp takes children back to yesteryear

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — A unique summer camp in Raleigh allows children to play with dolls in a historic home that looks like a dollhouse.

The camps at the Historic Polk House on Blount Street combine creativity with learning.

“The directors of the camp want to incorporate history in a fun way, a learning way, have an experience in a home that most people have not had the opportunity to visit,” said Peter Daniel, Chair of the Historic Polk House Foundation.

The children engage in arts and crafts projects, such as making purses for their dolls.

“I like making stuff for the American Girl doll and playing with my American Girl doll with my friends,” said 9-year-old Gwyneth Overton.

Each camp session has about 20 children, ranging in age from 5 to 12 years old, and lasts five days.

