Repairs to Conlon Pier in downtown Wilmington now underway

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work to repair a pier on the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington is now underway.

Conlon Pier, which is located behind the Coastline Inn, is a popular spot for catching views of the river and is the only spot along the Riverwalk where fishing is allowed.

- Advertisement -

According to the City of Wilmington, the project to refurbish the pier involves the demolition of two old round concrete and metal cofferdams that flank either end of the pier.

In place of the cofferdams, which were believed to have been constructed in the 1960’s for mooring vessels, will be wooden platforms supported by piles, similar to other parts of the Riverwalk.

The $500,000 project is expected to be complete in early 2020.