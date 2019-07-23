Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday: Inland Greens Par 3 Golf Course

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– This weeks episode of Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday sent us into the Wilmington city limits to the Inland Greens Par 3 Golf Course. The course was vacant for seven years before the city of Wilmington purchased it in 2011 and redid the entire course opening it for business in July of 2018.

The course is located at 5945 Inland Greens Drive offering a full Par 3 course for golfers in the Cape Fear.

If you are a Wilmington resident it will cost you just $7 during the week and and $8 on the weekends. Non-city residents will pay $9 during the week and $10 on the weekends. Pull carts are available for rental at just $2.