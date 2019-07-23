Three charged in New Hanover County vehicle theft ring

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three people face charges in a string of vehicle thefts dating back to the beginning of the year.

In January, several vehicles were broken in to and one vehicle was stolen out of the Spring View neighborhood.

Several weeks later additional vehicle break-ins took place and two vehicles were stolen from the Porters Neck area.

Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office discovered the suspects had been crisscrossing the state breaking into vehicles as well as stealing vehicles.

Ryan Stephens, Terry Johnson, and Tyler Adams have all been arrested on multiple felony charges.

Stephens and Johnson are in the New Hanover County Detention Facility.

Stephens is being held under a $500,000 bond. Johnson’s bond is $25,000.

Tyler Adams is incarcerated in Alabama and will be extradited to New Hanover County.

The three suspects are also being charged for thefts in South Carolina.