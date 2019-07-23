UNCW Volleyball hosts annual advanced skills camp

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– UNCW Volleyball is holding their annual advanced skills camp this week on campus.

The four day camp brought in over 120 volleyball players from around the country. The nine-session camp is designed to train girls entering 9th – 12th grades who are looking for a more intense camp experience. This is one of six camps that the Seahawks host throughout the year.

“Ideally the main goal is to improve skills and have the girls work hard,”said UNCW Volleyball head coach Amy Bambenek. “Hopefully they learn something new and fresh that they can take back with them to their high school seasons.”

UNCW volleyball will begin their 2019 season on August 24th when the Seahawks host UNCG at Hanover Hall.