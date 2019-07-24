Fairey’s walk-off lifts the Sharks past Holly Springs

WILMINGTON, NC (Wilmington Sharks)–With the game tied at five in the bottom of the ninth inning, Chad Fairey hit a walkoff two-run home run to give the Wilmington Sharks a 7-5 victory over the Holly Springs Salamanders Wednesday night at Buck Hardee Field. The victory snapped the Sharks six game losing streak.

After the Sharks took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, both bullpens began to dominate, and the score held up until the top of the ninth. With one out, Ian Bailey reached on a fielding error by Sharks third baseman Clemente Inclan. He then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Liam Hicks followed with a single to score Bailey and tie the game at five, forcing a bottom of the ninth.

The Sharks turned to their bullpen with two on and two outs in the top of the fourth when Henry Cartrett entered the game, replacing starter Mike Picollo who gave up four runs off seven hits. Cartrett got out of the inning. He faced a bases loaded, one out jam in the fifth and got out of that as well before setting the Salamanders down in order in the sixth. Troy Britts followed with a perfect seventh and Erik Janss came on and pitched a scoreless eighth.

After Hicks put the Salamanders on top with a solo home run in the top of the first, the Sharks offense caught fire and answered back in the bottom of the inning when Jonah Beamon led off with a double followed by a single by Tucker Greer against Salamander starter Baker Nelson. With one out, Fairey hit a sacrifice fly to score Beamon and tie the game.

The following inning, CJ Conrad singled with one out and advanced to second on a single by Cam Jenson. Conrad advanced to third when Tilo Skole hit into a fielder’s choice play and scored on a sacrifice fly by Beamon to put the Sharks up 2-1.

After the Sharks gave up three in the top of the third, Zach Bridges was by the pitch with two outs in the bottom half. Inlcan then came up and hit a two-run home run to tie the game. With two outs in the fourth, Greer drew a walk. With Cory Everett at the plate, he took off with the pitch and scored on a pop fly that dropped as a result of head up base running.

