ILM travelers can now see available parking online

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Travelers will now be able to easily view available parking spaces at Wilmington International Airport.

The airport is launching a new parking information system that will be reported in real-time and will be displayed on the airport’s website.

The color-coordinated interface will display a map of all parking lots on the ILM’s website. It will show the spaces available in each lot as well as the rates. The moment a parking lot has fewer than 12 spaces, the colors will change from green to red. As soon as all spaces are taken, the availability will then change to “full.”

An electronic sign will also show available spaces will be installed along Airport Boulevard.

To check out the new interface and parking map, click here.