Man pleads guilty to robbery, drug, and firearm charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to a press release from the district attorney’s office, a validated gang member will serve up to 11 years in prison for crimes committed between 2017 and 2019.

Matthew Adam Lancaster, 34, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to common-law robbery, selling methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a felon in New Hanover County Superior Court.

Lancaster also admitted to being a habitual felon. He will serve between 101 to 134 months in the NC Department of Corrections.

On December 6, 2017, Lancaster and several others allegedly robbed and beat a man on Murrayville Road. The press release says the group took a safe, television, and video gaming system from the victim.

Detectives later recovered the items at the place where the victim said he had been attacked.

Lancaster also pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine to an informant on January 3, 2019 at the Extended Stay Hotel on Eastwood Road.

Four months later, detectives were called to Brittany Lakes Drive after a bullet hole was found in Lancaster’s neighbor’s home.

Law enforcement investigated then got a search warrant. In their search, investigators found three guns, drugs, and paraphernalia inside Lancaster’s home.