Missing man last seen in Hampstead

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing endangered person.

The sheriff’s office describes Leroy Scott Stone, 52, as a white male, 6’0″ tall and 195 lbs.

Pender County Sheriff’s Office says Stone was wearing a tie-dye “Cheech and Chong” t-shirt and sketchers when he was last seen walking in the area around Hilltop in Hampstead, around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1515.