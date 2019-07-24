New Hanover baseball standout Hunter Hodges commits to UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The trend of drawing in local talent continues for the UNCW Baseball program. Rising New Hanover High School senior Hunter Hodges has committed to play for the Seahawks.

Hodges was key on the mound last season for the Wildcats in his junior year. He compiled a 5-0 record with a 2.35 earned run average. His best performance of the year came in game three of the East Regional Finals against D.H. Conley. He pitched seven scoreless inning in New Hanover’s 2-1 win that eventually led them another State Championship.

There are five players on the UNCW baseball roster this fall that are from the Cape Fear area. Three of those players are from Wilmington, while there is also one from Whiteville and Hampstead.