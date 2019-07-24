New plans submitted for Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than a year after big changes to Independence Mall were announced, construction has still not begun. Now a new set of plans have been submitted to the City of Wilmington.

Back in March 2018, mall officials said they hoped to begin construction by the end of the year.

A new set of plans submitted on June 21 appear very similar to previous plans. The plans include demolishing the Sears building to make room for seven retail spaces and a grocery store.

The City of Wilmington says their review of the new set of plans is almost complete, and demolition permits have already been approved.

We reached out to Brookfield Properties, the company behind the renovations, to find out when construction will begin. We still have yet to receive a response.