Second Sneads Ferry daycare worker charged with assaulting baby

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, McKayla Paula Sausser, 19, was arrested yesterday and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

While continuing to investigate a June 10 incident at Childcare Network involving an 11-month-old, detectives determined Sausser had assaulted the infant by “repeatedly forcibly pushing the infant’s head down in a crib.”

Detectives previously arrested Bethan Pringle, 23, a little more than a week after they responded to Childcare Network after getting a call from the daycare regarding a child who was transported to the hospital with a medical emergency.

Investigators say Pringle intentionally dropped the baby on its head, causing trauma.

Pringle is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Both women are being held under a $100,000 bond.