South Robeson school closure impacting local sports schedules

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–South Robeson High School will be closed starting in the Fall of 2019. That means they will not field any athletic teams, which will impact high schools in the Cape Fear.

“I hate it for South Robeson and their coaching staff as well as players,”says Hoggard football head coach Craig Underwood.

Craig Underwood and Hoggard High School will feel the immediate impact of South Robeson closing. The Vikings and Mustangs were set to meet in week one of the football season, but that will no longer be the case.

“Now were obviously scrambling and calling everybody around look for a week one game,”says Underwood. “If we can’t find one we will play a 10 game schedule this year and we will go from there.”

South Robeson was a apart of the Three Rivers Conference, which is the same conference as six other teams in the Cape Fear. Whiteville, South Columbus, East Columbus, West Columbus, East Bladen and West Bladen will be the schools that are directly impacted.

The first official day of practice for fall sports teams is August 1st, while the first games will take place on the third week of August.