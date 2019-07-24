Wilmington man wins $200,000 lottery prize

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is $200,000 richer after buying a scratch off ticket at a gas station.

The first thing Andrew Lucas said he’s going to do after winning? Buy a new car.

“My 2004 Isuzu Rodeo recently died,” Lucas said. “I’ve been without a car for the last little bit. Now I’m going to get a brand new Jeep Gladiator. This is just unbelievable.”

Lucas, who sells insurance, bought the winning Blazing 7’s ticket at the Circle K on South 17th Street in Wilmington. When he scratched the $5 ticket he did a double take.

“I had to look at the ticket five times,” Lucas said. “I kept thinking, ‘Is this true? If it is, this is something big!’”

Lucas claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

“It feels incredible,” Lucas said when he got his check. “I’m still in shock.”

Blazing 7’s launched earlier this month with four top prizes of $200,000. One top prize remains.