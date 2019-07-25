3 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Stanly County home, deputies say

ALBEMARLE, NC (WSOC)— Deputies are investigating after three people were found dead and one man was injured after a shooting Thursday morning in Stanly County.

The four people lived in the home together.

According to officials, deputies responded to a home on Canton Road near Burleson Road in Albemarle around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a call from a woman saying someone was outside her home.

The three people found dead were Donnie Furr, 74, his wife, Elaine Furr, 76, and their 54-year-old daughter Paula Furr.

When deputies got there, they said they found Paula Furr’s 24-year-old son who had been shot.

Investigators with more than 20 years of experience said the scene inside the home was the most horrific they’ve ever seen.

