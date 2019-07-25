3 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Stanly County home, deputies say

By
WWAY News
-
0
3 dead, 1 injured in Stanly County home shooting. (Photo: WSOC)

ALBEMARLE, NC (WSOC) Deputies are investigating after three people were found dead and one man was injured after a shooting Thursday morning in Stanly County.

The four people lived in the home together.

- Advertisement -

According to officials, deputies responded to a home on Canton Road near Burleson Road in Albemarle around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a call from a woman saying someone was outside her home.

The three people found dead were Donnie Furr, 74, his wife, Elaine Furr, 76, and their 54-year-old daughter Paula Furr.

When deputies got there, they said they found Paula Furr’s 24-year-old son who had been shot.

Investigators with more than 20 years of experience said the scene inside the home was the most horrific they’ve ever seen.

Read more here.

You Might Also Like