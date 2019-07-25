DOT to discuss two Castle Hayne road projects

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Thursday night on two proposed projects in New Hanover County.

The first project aims to improve Castle Hayne Road from Interstate 140/U.S. 17 (Wilmington Bypass) to Division Drive.

This is the second public meeting for this project and will give an opportunity to show the public the preferred alternative.

The design of this project will be a combination of a two-lane divided road with a raised median and undivided sections with a center turn lane. This includes construction of U-turn locations for along the southern portion of the corridor. The widening also includes bike lines and curb and gutter along both sides of Castle Hayne Road, along with accommodations for potential future sidewalks. The purpose of the project is to increase capacity and improve mobility and safety.

Maps of the proposal area can be found at the NCDOT Public Meetings website.

The second project will change the intersection at Castle Hayne Road and North 23rd Street into a roundabout. This design includes bike lines and accommodations for future potential sidewalks. The purpose of the roundabout project is to improve traffic operations for current and future traffic and provide improved bicycle and pedestrian access.

The public meeting on both projects will be held tonight from 5-7 p.m. at Wave Transit Operation Center at 1480 Castle Hayne Road in Wilmington.

Interested residents can drop in any time during the meeting to learn more about the proposal and talk with NCDOT representatives. There will not be a formal presentation.

Written comments can also be submitted by phone, email or mail and will be accepted through Aug. 25.