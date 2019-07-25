East Bladen’s Lefrederick Wooten selected to play in Hank Aaron Invitational

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY)– East Bladen High School baseball standout Lefrederick Wooten has been selected to attend the Hank Aaron Invitational in Vero Beach, Florida, July 27 -August 2.

He was one of 250 kids selected from the United States to attend this camp hosted by MLB Baseball and USA Baseball. Lefrederick, better known as Fredy in the community, has been playing baseball since he was able to throw a baseball with his big brother Xavier.

- Advertisement -

“My brother use to play and I wanted to be like him,”said Wooten. “That gave me the mindset that I wanted to be better than everybody else.”

From the 250 players chosen, 44 players will receive the chance to play in an Elite Showcase game at Sun Trust Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

“This is a big opportunity for me,”says Wooten. “I was shocked at first thinking ‘am I really that good’?”

This is just the first step in what Wooten hopes will be a long career of playing baseball, but he knows it won’t come easy by any means.

“I know it is going to take hard work, dedication, and never giving up on it.”