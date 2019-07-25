FBI searching for ‘Pink Lady Bandit’

AYDEN, NC (WWAY) — The FBI is asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman who is accused of robbing three banks in three different states.

According to the FBI, the first robbery occurred at the Orrstown Bank located in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on July 20. The second robbery occurred three days later on July 23 at the M&T Bank located in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The third robbery happened here in North Carolina at the Southern Bank located in Ayden.

The FBI says in each case, the suspect showed the teller a note that demanded money.

She has been dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” because in at least two of the robberies she

carried a distinctive pink handbag.

The suspect is described to as being 5′2″- 5′4″ tall and 130 pounds. In two of the robberies she she wore yoga pants, tank tops, a navy baseball hat, and carried a pink handbag.

If you have any information concerning this case, call the FBI or you can submit a tip here.