Final meeting held for Castle Hayne Road roundabout

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The meetings are over and all that is left is the final comment before transportation officials decide on how Castle Hayne Road will change.

North Carolina Department of Transportation staff held one last public meeting on the highway 133 improvement project.

- Advertisement -

It will alter Castle Hayne Road from Division Drive to I-140. The project includes a roundabout at the north 23rd street intersection and looks a little different than what the public saw a year ago.

“So residents being a lower trip generator with less vehicles turning and turning into a house everyday we still wanted them to have access to get to their house. So we tried to leave the three lane section where a lot more residential areas are,” Project Manager Brian Harding said.

The road will have a median from Division Drive to Wrightsboro reducing side street intersections for left turn, u-turn options. A new light would go in at Oakley Road.

Related Article: US 421 bridge work continues after Florence washout

DOT officials hope to begin the project in 2022.