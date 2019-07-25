Leland extends immediate water shortage declaration

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The town of Leland is urging residents and visitors to continue to use water wisely due to hot weather.

According to a press release, the town of Leland has extended its declaration of an immediate water shortage.

The voluntary conservation measures are making a positive impact.

Brunswick County’s Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert was first issued on May 28. Leland adopted the alert to make sure there was enough water available for essential needs.

County staff will reevaluate the alert in August and will then notify residents of any other conservation measures needed or if the measures are still required.

Residents with any questions should call their water provider or Brunswick County Public Utilities at (910) 253-2657.

For more information residents can check out www.brunswickcountync.gov.