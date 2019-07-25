New Hanover man receives 12 years in prison

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man is headed to federal prison for more than 12 years.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Andre Hall, 31, was pulled over for a traffic stop near Nixon Street in Wilmington on December 2, 2018.

The Department of Justice says Hall’s passenger in the front seat ran from law enforcement while a passenger in the backseat tried to run but was caught and found to have a stolen firearm with altered serial numbers.

The news release says Hall would not comply with law enforcement and broke a deputy’s nose and finger in an attempt to run away.

Law enforcement says Hall was in possession of 45 bags of heroin and is a validated high ranking gang member

Officials say Hall pled guilty in April to charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin. Hall was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.