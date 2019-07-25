Old Baldy Foundation to host National Lighthouse Day celebration

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Old Baldy Foundation is hosting a day of festivities to celebrate National Lighthouse Day in August.
National Lighthouse Day is celebrated on August 7 which is the day the newly-established federal government assumed responsibility for the nation’s lighthouses. The legislation was signed by President George Washington on August 7, 1789.
Abby Sachs with the Old Baldy Foundatoin said the purpose of the National Lighthouse Day Festival is to honor Old Baldy’s contributions to our city’s history with a festival that the whole family can enjoy.
National Lighthouse Day Festival includes a 10k and 5k evening race, free climbs of Old Baldy historic reenactments, beer, BBQ, and more. The festival is Sunday, August 4 beginning at 4:30 pm. Race registration begins at 4:30 pm and the race kicks off at 6pm.
The Old Baldy Foundation will also host a concert on the Old Baldy Lighthouse lawn on Monday, August 5 at 6 p.m. featuring Craig Woolard of “The Embers” and friends.
For more information, please visit their website at oldbaldy.org or you can follow them on Facebook.