Old Baldy Foundation to host National Lighthouse Day celebration

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Old Baldy Foundation is hosting a day of festivities to celebrate National Lighthouse Day in August.

National Lighthouse Day is celebrated on August 7 which is the day the newly-established federal government assumed responsibility for the nation’s lighthouses. The legislation was signed by President George Washington on August 7, 1789.

- Advertisement -

Abby Sachs with the Old Baldy Foundatoin said the purpose of the National Lighthouse Day Festival is to honor Old Baldy’s contributions to our city’s history with a festival that the whole family can enjoy.

National Lighthouse Day Festival includes a 10k and 5k evening race, free climbs of Old Baldy historic reenactments, beer, BBQ, and more. The festival is Sunday, August 4 beginning at 4:30 pm. Race registration begins at 4:30 pm and the race kicks off at 6pm.

The Old Baldy Foundation will also host a concert on the Old Baldy Lighthouse lawn on Monday, August 5 at 6 p.m. featuring Craig Woolard of “The Embers” and friends.

Craig Woolard, lead singer of iconic beach music band “The Embers” will be bringing a group friends to play on the Old Baldy lawn on Monday, August 5th. Concert starts at 6 p.m. and the gates will open at 5 p.m.

For more information, please visit their website at oldbaldy.org or you can follow them on Facebook.